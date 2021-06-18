This Weekend Is Huge For Texoma Car Fanatics

This is going to be a big, busy weekend for fans of classic cars with the Bridge to Bridge Cruise, Cruisin' Nocona, and the Great Race all rolling through North Texas at nearly the same time.

First of all, this weekend is the Third Annual Bridge To Bridge Cruise on Old Jacksboro Highway. This cruise came about when Harry Patterson and a few other car guys decided it was time for Wichita Falls to have its own cruise event. They settled on a route along Old Jacksboro Highway from the overpass at the Flying J Travel Center on the North end to the overpass near Sutherlands at the South end. This allowed them to have a good four lane street with wide shoulders and plenty of places for people to sit and watch. Since the route ran from one bridge to another they dubbed it the Bride To Bridge Cruise. The cruise is also a fund raiser for Wichita Falls area veteran's wellness programs.

Unlike some cruises where there are restrictions on the types of vehicles that can take part, the Bridge to Bridge Cruise is open to any and all legal motor vehicles. It is also important to note that while the cruise will take place from 7:00 until 9:00 on Saturday evening (06.19.21), Old Jacksboro Highway will NOT be closed to normal traffic. If your weekend commute takes you down that street Saturday evening you'll see a lot more traffic than usual.

The Bridge To Bridge Cruise isn't limited to just Saturday night this year as there is a kickoff concert by The After 5 band in the parking lot outside Johnson's Furniture this evening (06.18.21) from about 7:00 to 10:00. It's free to attend but the organizers want you to know that the parking lot around the concert itself is for people to sit in their chairs and listen - or maybe dance - but not for parking your cars. There are plenty of spaces near there to park if you choose to check out the music. Johnson's Furniture is on Old Jacksboro Highway near the intersection with Midwestern Parkway.

Once the cruise itself is finished on Saturday evening there's 'After The Cruise' drag racing at Wichita Raceway Park.

While last year's event drew more than 500 participants, this year's event is shaping up to be even bigger as it is in memory of Harry Patterson, one of the founders of the event, who passed away earlier this year.

Bridge To Bridge Cruise via Facebook

If you're looking for a good place to spectate the cruise there are plenty of parking lots and open areas along the cruise route, just try to pick something you can access without actually needing to drive on Old Jacksboro Highway itself.

Meanwhile, Cruisin' Nocona is going on just down the road in Nocona, Texas.

Nocona hosts this big cruise weekend every summer with events inside the city and a 100 mile classic car cruise through the North Texas countryside. This year's event runs today through Sunday with Sunday being unusually interesting, even by Cruisin' Nocona standards.

The Hemmings Motor News Great Race will be making a stop in Nocona as part of their time, speed, and endurance rally from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina.

The cars should be getting to Nocona shortly after 4:00 Sunday afternoon with an organized meet & greet with the drivers from 4:30 until 6:30.

This Great Race aspect of the Cruisin' Nocona weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime thing as the rally plots a different course each year.

Whether you collect cars, build cars, or just enjoy looking at all the shiny parts, with the Bridge To Bridge Cruise in Wichita Falls and the events in Nocona, this weekend will keep you busy.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.