Joey Gallo to be Traded to the New York Yankees

This had been rumored for weeks, but I hated to hear the Texas Rangers basically admit to it on Wednesday night: they are trading outfielder Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees.

Gallo was scratched before Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, and after the game MLB.com provided some insight into a multi-player trade. The Rangers are slated to trade Gallo and left-handed reliver Joely Rodriguez to the Yankees in exchange for multiple minor leaguers.

Two of the MiLB'ers set to be included in the trade are: second baseman/shortstop Ezequiel Duran and second baseman Trevor Hauver.

One social media report said up to six Yankees minor leaguers may be headed to Texas.

Gallo, a left handed power bat, is currently hitting .223 with 25 home runs, 55 RBI and a .379 on-base-percentage. He also leads the major leagues with 74 walks. While for the past two seasons Gallo has played right field for the Rangers, he will mainly see time in center field for the Yankees. The Yankees current right fielder is Aaron Judge.

Gallo is arbitration eligible after the current season and would hit free agency after the 2022 season.

After trading Gallo, the Rangers still have one major trade chip left: starting pitcher Kyle Gibson. The 9-year veteran is currently (6-3) with a 2.87 ERA.

This season's trade deadline is Friday, July 30, at 3pm Central Time.

