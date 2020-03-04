The Republican Primary for Texas Congressional District 13 will advance to a runoff.

The top two vote-getters were Josh Winegarner (pictured, left) and Ronnie Jackson (pictured, right). The current representative for Texas CD 13, Congressman Mac Thornberry, elected to not run for re-election.

Both Jackson and Winegarner had received high-powered endorsements for the primary election. Jackson was endorsed by President Donald Trump and Winegarner received the endorsement of Congressman Thornberry.

Meanwhile, for the Democrats in Texas CD 13, Gus Trujillo and Greg Sagan advanced to their respective runoff. Trujillo received 42.15% (6,966 votes) and Sagan received 34.76% (5,744 votes) of the vote.

Major cities in Texas Congressional District 13 are: Amarillo, Hereford, Dumas, Tulia, Childress, Wichita Falls, Vernon and Gainesville.

Texas CD 13 Republican Primary Results

As of 2:30am, Wednesday March 4, 2020 (Texas Secretary of State; Total Votes)

Texas SOS website does not note how many precincts are reporting for a specific race

Top two below 50% advance to Primary Runoff on May 26, 2020

Josh Winegarner - 38,924 38.86%

Ronnie Jackson - 19,839 19.81%

---------

Chris Ekstrom - 15,355 15.33%

Catherine "I Swear" Carr - 702 0.7%

Jamie Culley - 776 0.77%

Jason Foglesong 580 0.58%

Lee Harvey - 2,940 2.94%

Elaine Hays - 7,682 7.67%

Richard Herman - 908 0.91%

Diane Knowlton - 2,630 2.63%

Matt McArthur - 1,782 1.78%

Mark Neese - 2,982 2.98%

Asusena Resendiz - 811 0.81%

Vance Snider II - 3,494 3.49%

Monique Worthy - 747 0.75%