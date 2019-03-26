Texas Elected Officials React to the Release of Muller Report

Some of the members of Texas' Congressional delegation have released statements following the release of the Muller Report; Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.

Congressman Jodey Arrington (R- Lubbock) said the report confirmed what many Americans already thought: there was no collusion between President Trump and the Russian government during the 2016 election.

Congressman Arrington's complete statement:

“No collusion, no obstruction, no surprise. After almost two years, unlimited investigatory authority, and millions of taxpayer dollars spent, the Special Counsel has confirmed that there was no collusion between President Trump and the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election,” said Congressman Arrington.

Arrington continued, “I suspect some of my Democrat colleagues will continue to stoke suspicion and cynicism about the report itself rather than focus on solving the real problems facing our country. However, I believe the vast majority of my fellow citizens, regardless of how they feel about President Trump, will have little patience for this political posture of endless investigation.

“While I am pleased with the outcome for our country’s sake, I have serious concerns about the process leading to the Special Counsel’s appointment. Anyone at the Justice Department who was involved in breaches of protocol and political bias that led to this probe should be investigated with the same level of scrutiny as the President was. These individuals must be held accountable to prevent this from happening to someone of either party in the future.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn echoed Congressman Arrington's sentiments, but also says the complete report should be released too. "Any attempts by a foreign government to interfere with our democratic processes, successful or unsuccessful, must not be taken lightly. Though the Special Counsel's investigation was very targeted and specific, members of the Senate Intelligence Committee on which I serve continue our work to more closely examine the matter," said Senator Cornyn.

Cornyn continued, “After reviewing the Special Counsel's findings, the attorney general concluded that the Trump campaign did not coordinate with the Russian government in their efforts to influence the election. Based on the reaction since General Barr's release of his letter, it's clear that the partisans who will never be satisfied with any results of an investigation will not be appeased by this report from the Special Counsel.

“I agree with those on both sides of the aisle as well as the president who want the Mueller report to be released publicly. As much of the report as can be released consistent with existing law should be made public so that the American people can read it for themselves.”

Congressman Mac Thornberry (R- Clarendon) said, "It is clear that former Director Mueller has carried out his duties in a thorough, professional manner. We should all be grateful to him and his team. For the sake of the country, all Americans should also be glad that the Special Counsel found no conspiracy or collusion with Russia to influence the 2016 campaign. Both he and the Attorney General failed to find sufficient evidence for an obstruction of justice charge as well."

Thornberry continued, “We should now move on.

“Further investigations, subpoenas, and demands for documents on these topics give evidence to a partisan political motivation, rather than a concern for the good of the country. Both Democrats and Republicans should focus on working to find constructive solutions to the nation's problems and save the partisanship until the next election."

Prominent Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw, from the Houston area, also said, "For months I’ve remained silent on issues pertaining to the Mueller investigation out of respect for its findings,” said Crenshaw. “(Today) we learned it unequivocally absolves the President from any accusations of collusion. It is important that the American people take this report as fact given the massive misinformation campaign surrounding this investigation. Congress should use this as an opportunity to finally start focusing on the issues impacting hard working Americans. Unfortunately, it is clear that my Democrat colleagues won’t stop their partisan charades any time soon.”