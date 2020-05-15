Josh Winegarner and Ronny Jackson are the two candidates who are running in the Republican Primary Runoff for Texas Congressional District 13. CD-13's largest cities are Amarillo, Wichita Falls, and Vernon. The district includes all of the Texas Panhandle, plus Texoma, and parts of the northeast South Plains.

This week, Winegarner announced two endorsements in advance of the Primary Runoff Election which is being held in July.

On Thursday, Winegarner was endorsed by former State Senator and former Texas Tech Chancellor Bob Duncan. Duncan said, "Josh Winegarner is the voice we need in Washington, & I am proud to endorse him for Congress."

Winegarner was also endorsed this week by former U.S. Senator Phil Gramm. "Josh is a strong conservative and a free-market advocate, and we need him in Congress," Gramm said.

Winegarner's opponent Ronny Jackson has not recently announced any new endorsements, but he was previously endorsed by President Donald Trump in advance of the Primary Election in March.