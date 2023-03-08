Would Keanu Reeves Ever Do a ‘Yellowstone’ Cameo?

Keanu Reeves isn't necessarily the first actor who springs to mind when you think about Westerns, but in a new interview, he says he'd be interested in making a cameo appearance in an upcoming episode of Yellowstone.

Talking to ET Canada in support of his new movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, the interviewer asks Reeves if he would ever do a surprise cameo on the Paramount Network show, which became the most-watched drama on cable television during Season 4 in 2021.

"I'd love to do a Western!" Reeves exclaims enthusiastically, adding, "So yeah, sure!"

Reeves would hardly be the first major-name movie star to lend his name to the Yellowstone franchise. Kevin Costner has starred on Yellowstone in the role of Dutton family patriarch John Dutton since Season 1 in 2018, while Sam Elliott was part of an all-star cast that headed up the 1883 prequel in 2022. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren currently star in 1923, the most recent chapter in the Dutton family saga.

Deadline reported in early February that Yellowstone might come to an abrupt end at the conclusion of Season 5 because Costner and producers cannot come to an agreement over his shooting schedule for the second half of the season. Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to star in a new show in the Yellowstone franchise to replace the flagship program, but Costner's lawyer, Marty Singer, tells Puck News that at least one aspect of Deadline's reporting is "ridiculous."

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Singer says. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Paramount Network issued a tepid statement in response to Deadline's reporting:

We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner.

