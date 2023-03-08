Man, I‘m glad these guys are okay. They probably needed a clean pair of underwear afterward, but at least they only sustained minor injuries.

I read and hear stories of cars crashing into buildings all the time. But I usually only get to witness the aftermath of the accident. Not this time.

A couple of guys down in Houston were doing a podcast from a café when suddenly, an out-of-control SUV came crashing through the window behind them. The irony is that one of the podcasters made the comment that it “got so quiet in here” right before it happened.

When I first watched the video, I couldn’t figure out just why the SUV crashed into the building. But if you pause the video at the :15 mark, you’ll see that the SUV was involved in a wreck with a white car. You don’t see the wreck happen, but you can see the damage on the front end of the white car.

People commenting on the video are pointing out just how lucky the guys are to still be alive and I agree. The barrier on the sidewalk absorbed much of the impact, slowing the SUV down just enough to keep it from running over the guys.

I don’t know about you, but if I were them, I would’ve immediately dropped to my knees and thanked God that I was still alive.

Instead, the guy on the left broke out his phone and started filming.

