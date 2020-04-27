Lake Wichita Boardwalk Is Open and Ready For You To Enjoy

The weather over the weekend was beautiful and I took advantage of it on Saturday by getting on my bike and heading out to the Circle Trail. On my ride I discovered that our new Lake Wichita Boardwalk was open so I rolled on out to explore it. That's when I made an amazing discovery. The "Boardwalk" actually has BOARDS!

Dave Diamond

OK, I admit that I'm not always the sharpest crayon in the box and sometimes the obvious escapes me. While this seems to be one of those "Duh!" moments, it actually made me laugh in surprise. I was expecting concrete or the aluminum planks like the ones in the smaller, floating platform just down the shoreline.

I just had my phone camera with me on Saturday, so I went back on Sunday afternoon with my Nikon and had a great time meeting several other people who were also out enjoying the trail, the lake, the boardwalk, and the sunshine. Some of them even had some luck while fishing.

Don't worry, the little guy made it safely back into the water.

The Lake Wichita Boardwalk isn't just for fishing, it's a great adventure for families with kids of all ages and there were more than a few of those enjoying the weekend, too.

There's a little more landscaping still to be done, but the boardwalk is open and the weather hasn't reached the triple digit heat that Wichita Falls is famous for yet.

The Circle Trail and Boardwalk are just two of the things that make Wichita Falls a special place to live, be sure to enjoy them every chance you can.