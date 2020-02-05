Send Your Well Wishes to Rush Limbaugh as He Battles Lung Cancer

During Wednesday's show, Rush Limbaugh's website team set up a page on RushLimbaugh.com in which you can send Rush well wishes and 'Mega Dittos', as he battles lung cancer.

Since Rush Limbaugh made the announcement on Monday that he will be seeking treatment for lung cancer, there has been an outpouring of support from listeners and fans across the country. Many listeners have asked for the best way to share their well wishes with Rush, and in response, a dedicated page has been added to RushLimbaugh.com.

The link is: www.rushlimbaugh.com/special-notes-for-rush

Some listeners have asked to be able to share photos, or photos of greeting cards, and Rush's website allows you to send a message and upload a photo. I would assume that some of the more creative messages, and cards, sent to Rush will be showcased on his website.

In case you missed it, earlier this week, Rush was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union.

Everyone here at the radio station sends our best to Rush, and his family, as he begins his battle against lung cancer.