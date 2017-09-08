Lawton Teen Shot Friday Afternoon

Police in Lawton are searching for suspects in the Friday afternoon shooting of a teenager. News Channel 6 reports the shooting took place near the intersection of 9th and Euclid at about 2:30 pm.

The teen victim was reportedly walking in an alleyway when two other teens rode up on bikes and shot him. The victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital before police could arrive. Lawton PD detectives interviewed the victim at the hospital.

The exact condition of the victim and his identity have not been released. Police have not released a description of his attackers. News Talk 1290 will bring you further details when available.