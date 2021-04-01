New Website and App from WF CVB Help You ‘Discover Wichita Falls’

So you think you know everything there is to know about what to do in Wichita Falls? The Convention and Visitors Bureau just rolled out a new website and mobile app that will probably have a few surprises for you.

The website is called DiscoverWichitaFalls.com and can help even the most knowledgeable resident find something new to do in our fair city.

Looking for a new restaurant? Click on the Food & Drink icon and up pop more than 60 options. With everything from fast food to fine dining you're sure to find a new favorite place to eat. Or at least something new to try this weekend.

There are also listings for recreational activities, places and businesses that are pet friendly, nightlife, museums, and more. Click on the Events tab at the top of their homepage and see a list of all sorts of things going on with embedded links to learn more about them. That means no more sitting around on the sofa moping that there's nothing to do in Wichita Falls.

So you spend more time with your smartphone than with your laptop? No worries, there's an app for that. And if anything it's easier to navigate than the website.

The app is available for both Android and Apple operating systems and is a quick, free download. Just search 'Visit Wichita Falls, TX' in your app store. I downloaded it to my Android phone and it works flawlessly.

Susan Kimes, the Marketing Manager for the CVB says that the idea of both the website and the mobile app was to get people to "Fall in love with the Falls." They set out to develop an interactive experience that will make it easy for people to explore the myriad of activity options in Wichita Falls.

Whether you're just visiting for the weekend or you've lived here for decades, click into the website or open the app and you're bound to find something new and exciting to discover in Wichita Falls. After all, who would know more about what's happening around town than the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.