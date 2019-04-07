Man Charged in Shooting of Trooper After South Texas Crash

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper as he investigated a vehicle collision in South Texas has been arrested after fleeing hours earlier.

File Photo--Texas Department of Public Safety

DPS said Sunday that 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez of Edinburg has been arraigned and charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Authorities said Sunday afternoon that Trooper Moises Sanchez remained in stable but critical condition after being shot Saturday evening in Edinburg.

DPS said a preliminary investigation showed that the trooper approached a crash where the driver fled on foot. The trooper then located the man believed to be the driver nearby and was shot. The suspect then fled again.

Godinez was in jail Sunday on $3 million bond. An attorney wasn't listed for him.