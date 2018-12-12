Man Found Dead of Gunshot Wound in Wichita Falls Park

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a man’s death.

File Photo (John Roman)

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, police were called to Harold Jones Park in the 800 block of Holiday. A man was found dead in the park. KAUZ reports that the man had suffered a gunshot wound.

Little information has bee released on the victim. He is described as a 60-year-old white male. Police say the public is not in danger. The body was sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.