Fun Pianos Comes To Electra Grand Theatre This Friday Evening

When it comes to live theatre venues in North Texas we're all familiar with places like the Wichita Theatre and Backdoor Theatre in downtown Wichita Falls, and the Royal Theater in Archer City, but there's a new-ish kid on the block. The Electra Grand Theatre in downtown Electra has undergone major renovations in the last few years and is a beautiful and historic venue well worth the quick trip down the road.

In fact, this Friday would be a great time to go check it out as they're hosting the Fun Pianos - Traveling Dueling Pianos performance!

While the exterior of the theatre was in pretty good shape, the interior suffered massive damages to the interior due to water leakage from a faulty roof over the years and the Electra residents have lovingly restored the interior with new floors, seating, stage, modern lighting and more. They were even recently granted an historical medallion by the Texas Historical Commission designating it as a Registered Texas Historic Landmark.

It's great to see this beautiful, old theatre back in business after years of reconstruction and updating. According to the Electra Grand Theatre's Facebook page this Friday evening's performance begins with a meal at 6:30 and the show starts at 8:00. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased through EventBrite.com.