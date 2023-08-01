Man Tries to Smash Window With Fist During DFW Road Rage Incident

I would highly advise against trying this.

In fact, I would advise against road raging altogether. People are crazier than ever before and you never know who is unhinged enough to attempt to murder someone who cut them off in traffic.

That’s why when I get angry at another driver, I just cuss them under my breath and move on. It’s not worth getting into a scuffle over someone’s stupidity while behind the wheel.

But, it’s pretty clear that not everyone shares my perspective on road rage.

The latest road rage video comes to us from the side of a freeway somewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. As usual, I have no earthly idea why the old boy in the clip was so angry. All I know is that the person who posted the video said it was because he merged, but didn't offer anything other than that.

Whatever the case may be, it was bad enough for him to risk breaking his hand while attempting to break the other driver’s window. And he didn’t seem to mind that he was being filmed while doing it.

And now that I think about it, that may be part of the reason he was so angry in the first place. Whatever the case may be, he’s going to be nursing a sore hand for a while.

