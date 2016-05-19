Man’s Wife, Newborn Daughter, Sister Die in Span of Days

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man's wife, newborn daughter and sister have died within days of each other.

Domingos Fraga's 26-year-old wife, Liz Fraga, died May 6 while giving birth to the couple's daughter, Juliet. The little girl died five days later.

Fraga says he got to hold Juliet and read to her every night before she died May 11. He says his wife and daughter were meant to be together. He and his wife were married less than five months ago.

WCVB-TV reports Fraga learned Monday during the wake for his wife and daughter that his 42-year-old sister, Melina Fraga, had died of cervical cancer.

His 91-year-old grandmother suffered a stroke on Sunday.

Fraga lives in Milford, an hour's drive southwest of Boston.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Fraga by his friends and it has raised more than $55,000 as of Thursday (5/19).