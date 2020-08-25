McDonald’s Introducing Spicy McNuggets and new McFlurry This Fall

Move over Wendy’s, McDonald’s is getting into the spicy nugget market.

For a limited time, participating locations will have Spicy Chicken McNuggets on the menu starting Wednesday, September 16.

According to McDonald’s, the new McNuggets will be breaded with a tempura coating containing both cayenne and chili peppers. And if you really want to turn the heat up, the fast food chain is also rolling out their new Mighty Hot Sauce. The sauce, made with a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis, is the first new sauce since 2017 and is their hottest yet.

Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen commented in a statement:

This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983. As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.

The new Spicy Chicken McNuggets aren’t the only new product McDonald’s is introducing this fall. Fans will be able to put out that Spicy McNuggets fire with the new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. Made up of vanilla soft-serve, blended with Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces and topped with caramel, the new McFlurry is liable to be a big hit.

There’s no word as to how long the Spicy McNuggets and Chips Ahoy! McFlurry will be on the menu, but I won’t be letting the grass grow under my feet. I plan on giving both a try ASAP.