MSU Cheerleaders Win 3rd Place at UCA National Championship

It really was one of those O.M.G. moments for the Midwestern State University Cheerleaders when they recently won third place in the UCA Cheerleading National Championships in Orlando, Florida.

MSU Skills Coach Collin Darland Stokes tells us that the UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship is the most prestigious college cheerleading championship in the country and finishing in the top three wasn't even on the minds of the MSU team as they entered the competition.

In an environment filled with veteran cheer squads and experienced team members, the MSU team entered without one person who had ever competed on the collegiate level before. Nine of the MSU team members were new to the team with only one semester of experience, another five team members had only one year of experience.

The MSU team was one of hundreds of college Cheer and Dance teams who traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete, each team hoping to win the championship title or place in the top three. Thanks to an abundance of dedication, hard work, and determination the Midwestern State University Cheerleaders placed third in the nation in the DII College Co-Ed Cheerleading Division.

Along with MSU Skills coach Collin Darland Stokes and MSU Cheer advisor, Norma Ramirez, the MSU Competition Team Members are:

Andi Sande

Alexis Martin

Ashleigh Miller

Belinda Norrick

Carson Lewis

Caleb Kiser

Claire Mowery

DanLee Duncan

Jason Thomas

Jordan Gomez

Jordan Ingram

Justin Kuhn

Kaetlyn Flavin

Kassidy Knight

Lexi Roberts

Libby O'Bar

Montana Oshiro

Sabrina Baldwin

Tori Phillips

Image Courtesy MSU Cheerleading and Dance Team

The competition will be broadcast soon on ESPN and ESPN II.