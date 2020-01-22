Pastor Who Spent Time in Lawton Has Child Sex Abuse Allegations Brought Up

The alleged crimes happened in Enid, Oklahoma. The pastor last spent time in Lawton before he retired.

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said that it has substantiated allegations of child sexual abuse against Father Marvin Leven. Their statement said the allegations date to 1993, when Leven was assigned to Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid.

The allegation was made by someone who said these instances of abuse happened when they were fifteen-years-old. The abuse resumed later when he was an adult at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond, the archdiocese said.The archdiocese said it also substantiated a separate allegation against Leven of inappropriate behavior with a minor at the Enid church.

Archbishop Paul Coakley has revoked Leven’s authority to serve as a priest. Sadly due to the statute of limitations, no charges can be brought against Leven. The last church that Leven was a part of was Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton. He served there from 1994 until 1998. Leven retired this same year as well.