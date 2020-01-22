What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
A Taste of Magic at the Winery, the Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show, Christ Academy Chocolate Soiree, live music and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 23 - Sunday, January 26.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, January 23
Camp Fire Candy Sale Workshop
Time: 12:00-1:30pm
Camp Fire Candy Sale Workshop
Time: 6:00-7:30pm
A Taste of Magic at the Winery
Time: 6:30-9:30pm
The Acoustic Parlor
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $15
Friday, January 24
Christ Academy Chocolate Soiree
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: $55
Animal Farm, a Tribute to Pink Floyd
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $7-$8
Saturday, January 25
Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $7
Balance at the Brewery
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm
Nature Tots: Plants Everywhere
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm
Science Saturday: Sun/Plant Connection
Time: 1:00-2:30pm
Weekend Workshops at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art
Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free
Marbin Live
Time: 8:30-11:30pm
Sunday, January 26
Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $7
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!