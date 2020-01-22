What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

A Taste of Magic at the Winery, the Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show, Christ Academy Chocolate Soiree, live music and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 23 - Sunday, January 26.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, January 23

Camp Fire Candy Sale Workshop

Time: 12:00-1:30pm

Camp Fire Candy Sale Workshop

Time: 6:00-7:30pm

A Taste of Magic at the Winery

Time: 6:30-9:30pm

The Acoustic Parlor

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $15

Friday, January 24

Christ Academy Chocolate Soiree

Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: $55

Animal Farm, a Tribute to Pink Floyd

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $7-$8

Saturday, January 25

Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show

Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $7

Balance at the Brewery

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm

Nature Tots: Plants Everywhere

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm

Science Saturday: Sun/Plant Connection

Time: 1:00-2:30pm

Weekend Workshops at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art

Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free

Marbin Live

Time: 8:30-11:30pm

Sunday, January 26

Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $7

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!