My Haul From the Wichita Falls After Hours Artwalk
So last night I went to my first After Hours Artwalk and I bought a few things that I needed to show off from some local artists.
So I am a terrible Wichita Falls citizen. I had never been to the Wichita Falls After Hours Artwalk, even though I talk about it on air every time it comes up. Something always came up as to why I could not attend, but last night I went to my first one and it was awesome.
Walked around downtown and saw some cool artists. Whether it was art or music, a lot was going on downtown. I mainly hung around the Farmers Market, Big Blue, and the Wichita Falls Brewery. If I missed you last night, I'm sorry. Below I am going to show off some of the stuff I bought and one thing I really wanted to get.
- 1
Nerversoft Eye Necklace
Any kid that grew up in the '90s remembers the Tony Hawk games. The good ones we all remember were made by Neversoft and they always had an iconic logo for their intro. Marc Gardin said the Neversoft logo was an inspiration for this and decided to get it for the girlfriend. I will support keeping retro Tony Hawk alive in 2019.
- 2
Texas Wood Piece
I am terribly sorry for whoever made this, but I did not get your name. This lady was set up in the Farmers Market and had different pieces of wood with different designs on them. The one shaped like Texas my girlfriend fell in love with, so another purchase for her.
- 3
Iron Man Art
Enough stuff for the girlfriend, I want some art. I walked into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, as I always do when I am downtown. After I spent some time in there seeing all the Macho Man stuff (again), I saw some people were set up in the lobby of Big Blue. I found Chris Mayfield and he had what I was looking for. Comic Book art! He had Ghost Rider, Loki, and Blade to name a few. I fell in love with the Iron Man one and hung it in my house last night.
- 4
SHOUT OUT to the Katamari Damacy Bracelet
I, unfortunately, did not pick this one up, but I was digging it. A video game that is definitely underrated is Katamari Damacy and I'm glad to see the Vanishing Pearl loves it as well. I don't really rock bracelets, but if you do, you should go pick it up.