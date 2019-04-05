My Haul From the Wichita Falls After Hours Artwalk

So last night I went to my first After Hours Artwalk and I bought a few things that I needed to show off from some local artists.

So I am a terrible Wichita Falls citizen. I had never been to the Wichita Falls After Hours Artwalk, even though I talk about it on air every time it comes up. Something always came up as to why I could not attend, but last night I went to my first one and it was awesome.

Walked around downtown and saw some cool artists. Whether it was art or music, a lot was going on downtown. I mainly hung around the Farmers Market, Big Blue, and the Wichita Falls Brewery. If I missed you last night, I'm sorry. Below I am going to show off some of the stuff I bought and one thing I really wanted to get.