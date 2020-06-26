Mysterious Lights Spotted in the South Texas Sky

I don’t know about you, but I love a good mystery.

Whether we’re talking conspiracy theories, paranormal activities, UFOs, Bigfoot or whatever else you can think of, I’ll go down the “rabbit hole” every time.

Today’s head-scratcher is courtesy of Kristan Mire in Houston. She noticed some mysterious lights in the sky a couple of nights ago when she stepped out into her back yard.

In the caption on her Facebook post she asked, “Can anyone explain to me what this is? I walked outside my backyard and seen these lights. They literally just disappeared in front of my eyes!”

It’s kind of hard to tell what’s going on in the video because the lights are just kind of sitting there, flashing. Granted, the video is just over a minute long and apparently the lights were there for a while.

However, in the video’s caption she claims, “The huge red ones stayed stationary as the little lights which did not get picked up on camera zig zagged around and then would attach themselves to the bigger light and then that light would disappear. One by one, each huge red light collected the little lights and then the huge red light would disappear. Each one went out on its own almost as if it had gathered the other lights.”

So, what do you think? Are they drones, perhaps some sort of military experiment or maybe even proof that extraterrestrial life exists?

Personally, I haven’t a clue as to what the hell they are, but I can’t help but be fascinated by them.