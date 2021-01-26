N. Broadway and Vermont Streets Closed for Rail Repairs

The City of Wichita Falls announced temporary closings on North Broadway and Vermont Streets for railroad repairs.

BNSF crews will be repairing the tracks and crossings on both streets starting today (January 26). The streets will be closed until Friday, January 29. Be on the lookout for work crews if you’re going to be in the area.

Google Maps

If you have any questions or concerns, give the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division a call at (940) 761-7477.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app