Police in Sugarland, Texas have released body camera footage of a rescue that took place over the weekend.

Police say witnesses called 911 just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday (10/5) when they saw a car jump a curb at a high rate of speed and accelerate off an embankment and into a suburban Houston lake. Police say the woman in the car also called 911 as her car sank.

Officers arrived within minutes and three immediately jumped into the lake, which is known to have alligators and snakes. The video shows police smashing a window out and pulling the woman out of the car and helping her to the shoreline.

Shortly after the woman was rescued, the car sank below the surface of the lake, police say.

The woman in the car was not injured and told police she had fallen asleep and lost control of the vehicle.