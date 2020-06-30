New NASA Based Perfume Smells Like Being In Space

At one point or another we've all wondered, "What does space smell like?" No? Just me? Well, no matter because we may all soon know since there is a Kickstarter campaign to produce a perfume called Eau de Space based on NASA's secret formula.

As their Kickstarter campaign explains, NASA had decades ago created the aroma of space but kept the formula closely guarded as a "Need to Know", astronaut only field training secret.

After a couple Freedom of Information Act requests and a lot of determination the secret may soon be made available to earth-bound people like us who will likely never see the inside of an actual space craft.

Exactly what does space smell like? According to CNN astronauts describe it as "a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries and rum." Others described it as "like a smell from a gun, right after you fire the shot."

According to Eau de Space project manager, Matt Richmond, the original fragrance was developed for NASA back in 2008 by Steve Pearce, the founder and chemist at Omega Ingredients. After multiple interviews with astronauts who had actually been to the International Space Station he gathered up the mixture of ingredients he thought would most accurately replicate the aroma of being in space.

The original purpose was to train new astronauts for what to expect on their first space mission, but you can preorder your own bottle of Eau de Space from their Kickstarter page for only $29. The perfume will be produced when the minimum order quantity has been reached.