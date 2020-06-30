Oklahoma Man Shoots Woman for Stealing His Nazi Flag

The woman says it was a dare and this guy was not too happy about his flag being taken.

Over in Garfield County, Oklahoma, some folks were having a party. At some point during the party, it sounds like Truth or Dare was being played. I honestly have no idea, but a woman was apparently dared to go steal a Nazi flag off of a nearby neighbor's property. It was very early in the morning, so they probably thought the homeowner was asleep.

44-year-old Alexander John Feaster did see this woman steal the flag off his property. When she was running up the driveway, he fired multiple shots at her. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with four gunshot entry wounds. She was treated at the scene and later taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said she underwent surgery.

Helm said Feaster used a rifle in the shooting. Feaster was taken into custody from his home with no incident. Helm said he immediately asked for a lawyer. Deputies decided to get a search warrant for his home. According to the neighbors, Feaster began flying the flags last year. They say he is a quiet guy that keeps to himself.

“It’s never really been a problem. His flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them out but nothing ever came of it. This is the first time it’s ever come to violence,” the neighbor said. “He’s been out mowing neighbors yards and just smiling and waving at everyone.” The neighbor also says Feaster sometimes wheres an outfit with a swastika armband.

Feaster is in the Garfield County Detention Center on charges of shooting with the intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Any charges against the woman who was shot are being left up to the district attorney.