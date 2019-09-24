New One Day Social Media Challenge Is One Everyone Should Take On

A few weeks ago I heard a little bit about another internet challenge. This one isn't about eating Tide Pods, eating ghost peppers, or even slamming your straw into your drink cup while you're blindfolded. Nope, this one I actually like.

The challenge is to go one day without criticizing someone. Simple enough in concept, but we live in a world of digital social media where everyone feels free to chime in on everyone else's wrong moves. Or at least what we perceive to be wrong moves.

It seems this all came about when people started criticizing a photo that the musical artist, Pink, had posted. It was an innocent enough shot of a family outing at the beach. She hadn't noticed that one of her young children had managed to lose half of their swimwear. While this kind of thing can be embarrassing, it wasn't done intentionally. The comments she received were intentionally harsh and prompted her reply.

I’d like to propose a worldwide internet challenge to anyone reading this today. Go ONE day without criticizing someone online. Let’s call it the MISS ME WITH THE BULLS*** CHALLENGE. And if it feels good, hey, why not go TWO DAYS. But let’s start with one for the overzealous out there.

Normally I stay as far away as I can from these challenges but this one intrigued me. So I tried it. Not only online, but also in my personal conversations. Surely I can do this, just go 24 hours without criticizing someone. It wasn't long before I found myself getting caught up in a conversation and making snarky remarks about someone who wasn't even there to defend themself. Lesson learned. It's not as easy as you think.

We live in a world where almost everyone is incredibly quick to judge everyone else's actions and then share our thoughts online. What happened to treating everyone else the way you want them to treat you?

Can you do it? Can you go one day, 24 hours, without criticizing, trolling, or throwing shade at someone? Give it a try.