Have a Question for the WFPD? Come Out for Coffee With a Cop

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department will come together with members of the community for Coffee with a Cop.

The event is open to all members of the community and is happening on Wednesday, October 2 from 8:00 – 10:00 am at Frank & Joe’s Coffee House at 2919 Bob Avenue in Parker Square.

Most interactions between police and the public happen during emergencies or times of emotional stress. Coffee with a Cop gives members of the community an opportunity to learn more about the police department through one-on-one interaction in a comfortable, relaxed environment.

The police department hopes that residents will feel free to voice concerns or ask any questions they may have.