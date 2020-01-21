New Report Claims Texas Among Most Driver-Friendly States

Keep in mind that it could actually be worse next time you’re stuck in traffic in the Lone Star State.

According to a report from WalletHub, Texas ranks 4th among driver-friendly states in the U.S.

The findings were determined using various factors such as average gas prices, road quality and share of rush-hour traffic congestion.

Texas ranks 5th in average gas prices, 2nd in most car washes per capita and 5th in fewest days with precipitation. The results weren’t all good, however, as we rank 41st in traffic and infrastructure.

The best state overall for drivers was Iowa, while Hawaii was determined to be the least driver-friendly state.

Read the full report here.