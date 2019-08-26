New Texas Law Makes it Easier for Students to Avoid Classes that Won’t Transfer

College and potential college students thank you for this new law that is now in effect.

It is estimated in 2017 alone, students in Texas spent 60 million dollars on classes that couldn't transfer. Nothing is wrong with getting more education if you're interested in that topic, but some students take these classes hoping these will transfer over. If they don't, they have to retake those classes or take a similar class to graduate.

Back on June 14th, Governor Abbott signed a law that helps students to avoid losing credits as they move through the higher education system. Lawmakers hope that by making information about courses more accessible and transparent, students can avoid paying for classes that don't help them earn a degree. Senate Bill 25 easily passed both chambers in the Texas Legislature.

The bill requires universities to develop recommended course sequences for all of their majors, laying out which classes students should take and giving them a timeline for completing them. It also requires universities to report any non-transferrable credits to both the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Legislature no later than March 1 of each year.

“Can you imagine how a student who has scraped together pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters, in order to pay for tuition and fees [to] then find out that when they go to university they have to take the same course over again [must feel]?” said Senator Royce West, a Democrat from Dallas who authored the bill.

We will see how this goes, but I think this is an amazing bill. Hopefully, the universities due to their part in making everything clear for the students and hopefully there is no confusion in the future.