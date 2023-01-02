Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year

For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!

Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.

Sadly, an eleven-year-old girl out of Corpus Christi was killed by a stray bullet after two guys thought to fire shots off to ring the new year. The shooting happened at 12:01AM. "Guns started going off and I heard the dings hitting over here and I heard two and then I heard my baby said, 'ouch.' When she said ouch, she fell to the ground. I already knew it was a bullet that hit her," said Robert Silva the young girl's father.

After an investigation took place, 43-year-old Jacob Leal and 29-year-old Dennis Poindexter were arrested for allegedly shooting their guns on New Year's Eve. Both are charged with deadly conduct, but those charges could be soon upgraded, officials said.

I want to say every New Year's Eve or 4th of July I write a story like this. Please stop shooting guns to 'celebrate' events. I'm always fascinated by people that do this because you're truly a moron if you think that bullet you shot just disappeared. Sadly this family now has to bury their eleven-year-old due to the actions of two idiots.

