Nick Cannon Supports Elon Musk’s Concerns of an ‘Underpopulation Crisis’

Nick Cannon has come out in support of Elon Musk's deep concerns over what the interim Twitter CEO calls an "underpopulation crisis."

On Thursday (July 7), Nick Cannon hit up Twitter to reply to a tweet posted by Elon Musk earlier that day in a moment of solidarity between the two fathers of twins. When Musk seemingly implied that he is doing his part in helping the world face the dangers of eventually becoming underpopulated through the recent birth of his twins, Cannon jumped at the opportunity to bond with the SpaceX founder.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," wrote Elon Musk in the initial tweet. "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

With a simple comment accompanied by a fist emoji that typically signifies camaraderie, Cannon responded to Musk in total agreement, implying that he too is out here making sure the world's population keeps growing.

"Right there with you, my brother," wrote the "Get Crunk Shorty" rapper.

From there, Elon Musk seemed to greatly appreciate Nick Cannon's support for his cause. In a since-deleted reply to Cannon's Twitter comment, Musk congratulated the Wild 'N Out star on his ever-expanding family while at the same time, further explaining his thoughts on the planet's need for more humans.

"Congrats on your family," wrote Musk, according to People. "We must expand [the] scope and scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish and understand [the] nature of [the] universe. Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people."

Nick Cannon's moment of unity with Elon Musk comes about one month after the "Gigolo" rapper confirmed that he currently is gearing up to welcome multiple children into the world in an interview on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. Ironically enough, just prior to that particular announcement, Cannon was quoted as saying that he was "not out here looking to populate the Earth completely." Those comments came as a direct result of Nick exploring his options in regards to getting a vasectomy.