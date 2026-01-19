Hope you’ve been enjoying this mild winter we’ve had so far, because that’s about to change. While I’m not the biggest fan of cold weather, I know there are plenty of folks out there who will welcome a cold front. The bad news is that there’s a chance it will bring precipitation with it.

Look, I realize we’re not supposed to complain about any form of precipitation in this neck of the woods, as we can always use it. The problem is that one snowflake practically shuts this city down. I’m not talking smack, it’s just that folks around here don’t know how to drive in that stuff (me included).

Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of fun to be had in the snow. The problem is that more often than not, we don’t get snow. Instead, we tend to get pummeled with freezing rain, resulting in a sheet of ice that makes driving quite dangerous.

Cold Front Aiming for North Texas

As of this posting, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman is forecasting a greater than 90% chance of a cold front moving into North Texas and Southern Oklahoma later this week.

On the bright side, there’s only a medium chance the cold front will bring precipitation with it. That said, it’s better safe than sorry, so start preparing for a winter storm as soon as possible.

