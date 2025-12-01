If you’re like me, you’re already tired of the freezing temperatures we’ve been experiencing here lately. The good news is that cold weather doesn’t typically stick around for long here in North Texas.

I often say that I don’t envy meteorologists in this part of the country. I realize it’s a prime spot for those who have a passion for covering severe weather, but forecasting has to be a nightmare. Get it wrong, and people will mock you mercilessly on the internet.

However, it does seem like forecasts have become much more accurate over the last several years – even extended forecasts. I’ve always heard that it’s hard to rely on a forecast that is any more than about 5 to 7 days away. But I’ve covered weather more than ever over the last couple of years, and it feels like extended forecasts are fairly reliable, anyway.

NOAA’s Latest 8–14 Day Outlook

So, I figured I would share the latest 8 – 14 day outlook from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

As you can see, if the forecast holds up, we should be in for a warm, dry stretch of weather next week. That would be great for this old boy. You see, I have several outdoor chores I need to get up on and could use a few mild days to get them checked off the honey-do list.

