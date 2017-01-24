

Is that a guitar in your pants or are you just happy to see me?

Last week the Guitar Center in Fort Worth had an interesting robbery. All police have on the suspect is that he is a white male. You can see from the security camera footage. He took a brown Sunburst Fender Guitar into his pants and walked out with no problems.

You can see in the video, the guitar is not really prominent. However, he is definitely walking very strange. You would think the store clerk would notice that at least. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 817-392-4616.