North Texas Man Tries to Revive Daughter Left in Hot Car By Putting Her in the Fridge

This is beyond sad and I guess he thought the shock from hot to cold would bring her back?

Michael Thedford took his older children to daycare on Tuesday but his six-month-old daughter was sick. He went home with her and forgot to take her out of the car. Michael went and took a nap for an undetermined amount of time. He woke up in panic and remembered his daughter was still in the car.

He brought her into the house and placed her in the fridge to attempt to revive her. Michael called 911 and when police showed up they found the baby dead in the kitchen. Michael said he attempted to perform CPR on the child, but it was too late.

Michael Thedford has been charged with manslaughter and was released on a $20,000 bond Tuesday.

So far this year, 16 children have died from being left in hot cars.