North Texas Men Accused of Stealing Over Three Thousand Dollars Worth of Gas

That is a lot of gas.

Dallas police are currently looking for two men that tampered with a gas pump at a Shell off of Stemmons Freeway. The two men went into the Shell back on September 29 and asked for five bucks worth of gas. When they returned to the pump, the pair pried open its front panel and disabled the manual shut-off switch. They then filled up a line of waiting cars.

The two would return over the next two days filling up other vehicles with premium gas. The owner would eventually discover the tampered pump and he says that around $3,550 worth of gas was stolen. Police said the pair were in a white Chrysler 300 and a blue Ford Mustang with two white stripes on the trunk.

Anyone with information on this case or suspects can contact Dallas police at 214-671-8066.