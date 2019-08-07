Oklahoma Boy Who Always Greets Sanitation Workers Gifted a Truck by the Crew

Now, this shows a good deed goes a long way.

Just south of Tulsa in Jenks, Oklahoma, a little boy just received a pretty awesome gift. The boy's name was not given by the city, but they say every day this little kid is outside greeting the sanitation team at his house. It doesn't matter if it is 100 degrees or thirty, this little boy is outside waving at the crew.

Last week, sanitation worker Aaron Mitchell decided to get him something special. He got him a Mickey Mouse bag and inside he put an awesome recycling toy truck that looks just like the one that visits his house every day. The city says Mitchell did it out of his own generosity, and the city is thankful for Mitchell and the American Waste Control crew.

Just goes to show something as simple as a wave and smile can make an impact on someone's day.