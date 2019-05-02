Oklahoma Man Suffers a Stroke After Popping His Neck

This may make you think twice about popping your neck again.

Up in Guthrie, Oklahoma 28-year-old Josh Hader had to make a trip to the emergency room recently. Josh was suffering a stroke after tearing his vertebral artery, a crucial vessel leading to the brain. How did Josh do this? Simply by popping his neck. Hader is lucky the damage was not more severe.

He did have some side effects like blurry vision, weakness in his left leg and is unable to lift heavy objects right now. Doctors say he will probably have some conditions for the rest of his life because of this. Maybe the worst thing about this, Josh's wife was telling him not to pop his neck. She was worried something like this was going to happen.

Well Josh, she is never gonna let you live this down. Whenever you think you're right about something. She can always say, 'Hey, remember when I told you not to pop your neck and you had a stroke?'