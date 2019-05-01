Wichita Falls Woman Attacks Husband After He Refuses to Rub Her Feet

No foot massage led to the cops getting called in Wichita Falls.

You ever had a rough day and need to relax? I think that's what happened to 24-year-old Renisha Wallace. She needed a foot massage from her husband and he wasn't having any of it. So she did the reasonable thing and began attacking him. Police were called to their residence about this disturbance back on April 18.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was trying to walk away from the possible suspect, who was following and yelling at the victim. The victim says that they were married and that she tried to hit him with a glass bottle after saying no to a foot massage. The victim stated he felt like Wallace was going to cause him physical pain because she had assaulted him in the past.

When officers were trying to handcuff Wallace, she began to argue, kick and bite. This caused one officer to fall backward and other officers to engage a taser. Wallace was in leg restraints and handcuffs in the back of the police cruiser but got out. She began banging her head against the window of the vehicle on their way to the station.

Wallace was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault on a Public Servant and one count of Aggravated Assault. Wallace was in the Wichita County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon with a total bond of $21,000.