Wichita Falls Woman Dies After Beating; Suspect May Be in Custody Soon

Wichita Falls Police were called to a home in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive late Sunday afternoon on a report that an elderly woman had been beaten in the back yard of the home and her vehicle stolen.

Google Maps

The investigation into the woman's beating is now being treated as capital murder. The 91-year-old victim died around 4:30 am Tuesday at United Regional. Police have identified a suspect, but no arrest has been made as of Tuesday afternoon. The victim's identity has not yet been released.