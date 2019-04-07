One Arrest Made in Late Night Traffic Stop, Shooting
One person is in custody after an altercation between a Wichita Falls Police officer.
An officer was reportedly watching a suspicious vehicle at the Highpoint Village Apartments on Professional Drive late Saturday night. According to a report from KFDX, the car backed into a curb and the officer approached the vehicle.
One of the occupants of the vehicle reportedly became verbally abusive towards the officer and back up was called in. During a fight between the officer and one of the occupants, someone inside the apartment complex fired several gunshots. More than a dozen units responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been identified, was arrested.
The shooter had not been identified or arrested as of Sunday.