People are Trying to Change a Texas Town Name to Pound Town

That's it, I'm going to Pound Town!

I love this story so much and I hope this happens. It looks a group wants to change the name of Dripping Springs, Texas to Pound Town. I laughed out loud writing that sentence because I have the maturity of a seven-year-old. Before you think it is a terrible idea, it actually is pretty genius.

The town name would actually be to honor the town founders, Dr. Joseph and Sarah Pound. Actual real people , not made up. Dr. Pound was the earliest doctor in Hays County. The Pound house served as a medical office and hospital, church, schoolhouse, post office and social gathering place for the fledgling community of Dripping Springs.

This seems like a great way to honor Dr. Pound, who was definitely a helpful part of the community. Here is what I don't like about this, the group has set up a GoFundMe page to try to make this happen. They say the money will go to 'fund a fun campaign that may or may not result in a ballot initiative, and at the very least we'll donate to Friends of the Pound House for upkeep and education at the historic homestead.'

I don't know if I just want to randomly give these folks money, however. I will give them money for a Pound Town shirt , which they're also selling. Hopefully, the people of Dripping Springs consider this, cause we all want to go to Pound Town.