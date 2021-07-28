People in Texas are Gambling Big Money on Underground Foot Racing

I had no earthly idea that underground foot racing is a thing.

Then again, I’m not much of a gambler and would lose a foot race with a statue, so it’s really no surprise that it’s not on my radar.

I became hip to underground foot racing after Dallas Texas TV tweeted a video of a $2,000 foot race that had been set up in Dallas recently.

Get our free mobile app

And now the actual race:

So, I decided to do some googling and what do you know, there’s actually a website dedicated to it and a whole bunch of foot racing YouTube videos, including this one in which Underground Foot Racing (UFR) CEO Jonell Hunter gives us the background on the sport:

Wow, can you imagine the pressure of running a race with $4,000 on the line? No thank you. I can see how things could quickly get heated at those races with that kind of money involved.

If you’re much faster than I am and think you’ve got what it takes to win some big money with those legs of yours, there’s currently a race scheduled in Austin on Thursday, November 18. Get signed up at this location.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.