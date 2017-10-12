Police: Texas Student Who Shot Officer Was Searched Earlier

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A police chief says a Texas Tech University student accused of killing a campus police officer was searched at some point but still managed to have a gun on him while being booked on a drug charge.

Lubbock police Chief Greg Stevens said during a news conference Thursday that 19-year-old Hollis Daniels III was searched after Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. came to his dorm room Monday on a welfare check. He didn't explain how Daniels could have had a gun on him after being taken to the campus police station.

Police say Daniels wasn't in handcuffs while East was booking him on a drug possession charge and that Daniels pulled a handgun, fatally shot East and escaped. He was captured within two hours and is charged with murder.

Online jail records don't indicate whether Daniels has an attorney.

