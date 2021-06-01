Politician Claims Texas Has Had Zero Covid Deaths Since the Mask Mandate Has Been Lifted

Representative Laura Boebert had a pretty bold claim this week, but I don't know where she is getting her numbers.

Up in Washington DC, politicians are supposed to be following the CDC guidelines when they're in the House of Representatives. This means that if you're vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask on the house floor. If you choose not to be vaccinated, you're supposed to be wearing a mask.

Looks like many have chosen to get the vaccine, while others have decided they're not going to mask up while on the floor. Even though they've clearly stated they're not vaccinated. One of these people is Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert. She is currently protesting the mask mandate in the House.

The penalty is a fine of $500 for the first offense and $2,500 for the second offense. Boebert talked about this during a recent segment on Dr. Gina's show. Along with her mask mandate in the House, the topic of Texas came up and how the mask mandate was lifted in the state.

Boebert claims since the mask mandate was lifted two months ago, Texas has had zero Covid deaths. The Texas Health and Human Services daily numbers have said otherwise. According to their breakdown on their fatalities over time by Texas County chart, 50,441 deaths in our state have been related to Covid 19. 6% of those deaths have happened since the mask mandate has been lifted.

I'm not sure where Laura Boebert is getting her information from, but I would love to check it out. Just to see if the Texas Health and Human Services is lying or if she is lying.

