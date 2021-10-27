Vaccine Mandates Delayed to December in Wichita Falls [Exclusive Interview]

Vaccine mandates are a hot topic throughout the country and some places in Wichita Falls maybe enforcing them soon.

Over the past few weeks on American Liberty with Bill Lockwood he has had several interviews on vaccine mandates in Wichita Falls. You can always check out American Liberty Saturday mornings at 11 on NewsTalk 1290 and 96.3 FM here in Wichita Falls. I reached out to Bill and asked him about this week's show and what he discussed. You can give a full listen to the show below.

Special Report: How the Covid "Vaccine" Mandates Will Effect You?

Three guests in studio this week: All three are employed at United Regional in Wichita Falls, TX: (1) Jordan Lindsey, a charge nurse in the ER; (2) Sheena Worley, an ICU charge nurse; (3) Rin Youngblood, a retired ICU Nurse, now an "Integrity Specialist".

The opinions in the following segments do not represent United Regional and these comments are the people's own opinions

All three reflect upon the "vaccine" mandates being pressed upon the hospital employees by various entities. Areas of grave concern involve not only the huge loss of employment by many nurses and health care professionals due to the "mandates," but also the lack of medical science supporting the mandates.

Many indicators demonstrate that the mandates are more political than medical, including:

1. Major safety issues associated with the "vaccines"--which is largely unacknowledged by leadership at United Regional, including the CEO Phyllis Cowling:

2. Lack of effectiveness of the vaccines themselves--which is just now being confessed by various hospital boards;

3. The ignoring of Natural Immunity as the best defense against infections;

4. The refusal to recognize World Class Doctors, such as Dr. Robert Malone of the Salk Institute, Dr. Peter McCullough, who testified before Congress, Dr. Michael Yaedon, a former VP of Pfizer, Dr. Ryan Cole, a dermatologist in Idaho, Dr. Lee Merritt, a former Navy physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, who formerly served President Trump, and others. These not only oppose the "mandates" but testify that the so-called vaccines actually make matters worse. "The vaccine program has killed more of our young active-duty people than COVID," commented Dr. Lee Merritt;

5. The harmful impact upon local communities such as Wichita Falls if large segments of local health-care professionals are summarily dismissed because of the lack of vaccination;

6. The politics behind COVID vaccine mandates including the question as to whether the "vaccine" is actually a "vaccine" or whether it is a "genetic mutator." Also included is the fact that the reliance upon the 1905 smallpox mandate vaccination case is a huge error--there is NO correlation for many reasons.

