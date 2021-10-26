Proof of Vaccine No Longer Required for Dallas Mavericks Home Games

The Dallas Mavericks have relaxed their vaccine mandate for home games.

The team announced on October 1 that it would require attendees either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that had been administered within 48 hours of the game.

NBC DFW is now reporting that with COVID cases on the decline in Dallas County, the only requirement will be for fans to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

However, team owner Mark Cuban says it’s too soon to implement the change in advance of tonight’s home opener against the Houston Rockets. But the policy change is expected to be in place for Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas County is currently averaging about 500 new cases per day versus 2,000 per day when the prior policy was implemented. Cuban did say that the team would possibly implement stricter policies if cases again rose to the level they were at in late September.

The reactions on Twitter would pretty predictable.

And of course, we even got a "Let's go Brandon."

