Rangers Tab Lefty Minor as Their Opening Day Starter vs Cubs

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Minor has been tabbed the opening day starter for the Texas Rangers, who last year gave the left-hander the opportunity to start again.

New Rangers manager Chris Woodward announced the decision Sunday. Woodward says Minor earned it by how he pitched last season and by now setting a tone in spring training with his attitude and work ethic.

Texas opens at home March 28 opener at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Minor was 12-8 with a 4.18 ERA last season, when he led the Rangers with his 12 wins and 157 innings, more than doubling his 2017 workload as a full-time reliever in Kansas City. A starter for the Atlanta Braves from 2010-14, he missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.