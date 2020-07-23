Rare Yellow Turtle Discovered in India
Well there's something you don't see every day.
The turtle was discovered near the city of Balasore, India, and it's suspected that it's some sort of albino variation of a turtle common to the area.
According to KMBC the turtle is an adult Indian Flapshell turtle about 1 1/2 to 2 years old. After its discovery and 15 minutes of fame it was safely released back into the wild.
